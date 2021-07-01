      Weather Alert

Judge Denies Request To Remove Britney Spears’ Dad As Conservator

Jul 1, 2021 @ 7:16am
Britney Spears’ lawyer asked the judge in her conservatorship case to boot her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate, but a judge just shot that down and says Jamie stays — at least for now. Britney’s lawyer, Sam Ingham, actually asked the court to suspend Jamie from conservatorship duties back in November and the judge denied the request back then. But Ingham let months go by before filing papers for Bessemer Trust to be made co-conservator. The judge just approved that, but also said Jamie will stay as co-conservator himself. The judge also reiterated that Ingham’s request to suspend Jamie was denied.  And this is all AFTER hearing Britney speak on her own behalf last week. 
Britney made it clear last week she wants Jamie out entirely, so her lawyer will file another motion to remove Jamie. By the way, everyone has been assuming Bessemer has been acting as co-conservator of Britney’s estate for months, but turns out that’s not the case. Actually, Bessemer still isn’t a co-conservator — certain documents must still be filed before the judge’s order takes effect.
Bottom line … Jamie has been and continues to be the sole conservator of Britney’s estate.
