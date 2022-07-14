Judge Denies Amber Heard’s Request For A Mistrial

Another defeat for #TeamAmber as the judge in her defamation trial ex-husband Johnny Depp brought against her and won. Amber Heard’s attorneys tried to claim one of the jurors was there by mistake because of a name issue (father and son with the same name at the same address…the son appeared instead of his dad.). But the judge says no birthdate was noted. The judge noted “Juror fifteen was vetted by the court on the record and met the statutory requirements for service.” “The parties also questioned the jury panel for a full day and informed the court that the jury panel was acceptable.” The judge found there was “no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing.”
The jury sided with Depp in the case and Heard was ordered to pay him more than $10 million in damages.