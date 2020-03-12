JT And Joey Fatone Once Broke In To Alcatraz
Justin Timberlake shared on the “Ellen DeGeneres” show the time that he and fellow NSYNC member Joey Fatone snuck into Alcatraz.
The two were filming the video for the group’s song “This I Promise You” in San Francisco Bay. They caught a boat ride with the local fire department but after getting on the island realized they needed tickets to tour Alcatraz.
Timberlake said they pretended the people behind them in line had their tickets and were able to get inside. Once they reached Al Capone’s cell security guards tapped them both on the shoulder and said they had to leave.
Justin said he and Joey were each given a warning and had to pay for the tour tickets.
