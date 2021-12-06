Joshua Bassett Says Olivia Rodrigo Hasn’t Spoken To Him Since “Driver’s License” Came Out

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo have been co-starring on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for two seasons and also dated at one point.
In a new interview with GQ, Joshua opened up about where they currently stand, 11 months after she released “Driver’s License” and everyone assumed it was about him:
He added about defending himself back then, that “it sort of felt like a losing battle… If I try and defend myself in any way, it just felt impossible.” Has he reached out trying to talk to her? Yes but unsuccessfully. He said she ” hasn’t spoken to me since ‘Drivers License’ came out.”
So he decided to voice his side of the story in his new music that was just released. “I’m not here to expose people. It was eating me alive, and I couldn’t keep it in anymore.”