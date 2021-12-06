      Weather Alert

Joshua Bassett Says Olivia Rodrigo Hasn’t Spoken To Him Since “Driver’s License” Came Out

Dec 6, 2021 @ 6:42am

Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo have been co-starring on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for two seasons and also dated at one point.

In a new interview with GQ, Joshua opened up about where they currently stand, 11 months after she released “Driver’s License” and everyone assumed it was about him:

He added about defending himself back then, that “it sort of felt like a losing battle… If I try and defend myself in any way, it just felt impossible.” Has he reached out trying to talk to her? Yes but unsuccessfully.  He said she ” hasn’t spoken to me since ‘Drivers License’ came out.”

So he decided to voice his side of the story in his new music that was just released. “I’m not here to expose people. It was eating me alive, and I couldn’t keep it in anymore.”

TAGS
Driver's License GQ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Joshua Bassett Olivia Rodrigo
POPULAR POSTS
Miss Kentucky Elle Smith Is Miss USA
Sleigh All Day
Shawn Mendes Promises "It'll Be Okay" In First Single Since Camila Split
High School Basketball Team Group Text Adds Wrong Number That Connects To The Buccaneers
Missed Connections: Titanic Love And The Yard Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On