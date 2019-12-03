Josh Brolin Got A Super Intimate Sunburn…And Ends Up Being A Cautionary Tale
WESTWOOD, CA - JUNE 26: Actor Josh Brolin attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Sicario: Day Of The Soldado" at Regency Village Theatre on June 26, 2018 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
OH EM GEE. If you follow Josh Brolin on Instagram, he’s raw and funny and interesting to say the least. And he recently shared an experience that had us spit our drink out of our nose.
How…why…whaaaaa. Ok. Josh Brolin got a sunburn on his um…backdoor… on Black Friday. He shared on Instagram (with NSFW language) that he gave hot new wellness trend “perineum sunning” a whirl — with disastrous results. LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL DON’T DO THAT LOLOLOLOLOL.
He wrote: “I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain…” #blackholefriday #blackholesun #severeperineumburns #santamonicafiredepartment
FULL STORY HERE