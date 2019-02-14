Jose Canseco Wants You To Hunt Bigfoot And Aliens With Him…For Real

Former baseball superstar Jose Canseco legit wants people to go on an expedition tracking Bigfoot and ” a real alien”…and tweeted his management’s phone number.
It will only cost you $5000.
Go on a Bigfoot and alien Excursion with Jose Canseco contact Morgan Management at 702-374-3735
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 12, 2019
Come spend the day with me and my alien Buddies I'll show you Bigfoot and a real alien call Morgan at 702-374-3735
— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 12, 2019
Twitter had opinions:
People used to make fun of me because my favorite player took steroids and took a homer off his dome but look at me now! MY favorite Bash Bro hangs with aliens.
— Adam Biehler (@CenTexAg) February 12, 2019
@roidwards This must have done more damage then we all thought pic.twitter.com/QqFVfrmUOc
— Parker's Dad (@RCR_HemricFan21) February 12, 2019