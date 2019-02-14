Jose Canseco Wants You To Hunt Bigfoot And Aliens With Him…For Real

alien

Former baseball superstar Jose Canseco legit wants people to go on an expedition tracking Bigfoot and ” a real alien”…and tweeted his management’s phone number.

It will only cost you $5000.

Twitter had opinions:

MORE HERE
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

We Help A Listener Learn How To Kiss A Boy For The First Time #ShowThatCares Danville Man Catches Gigantic Goldfish This House Listing Has A VERY UNEXPECTED Room In The Basement What Do You Do If Your Car Is Stuck In Russia? Is This The Most “Florida” Maternity Photo Ever? Radiothon Kid Aiden Johnson Treats Cancer Survivors To A Movie
Comments