Jose Canseco Wants You To Hunt Bigfoot And Aliens With Him…For Real

Former baseball superstar Jose Canseco legit wants people to go on an expedition tracking Bigfoot and ” a real alien”…and tweeted his management’s phone number. It will only cost you $5000.

Go on a Bigfoot and alien Excursion with Jose Canseco contact Morgan Management at 702-374-3735 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 12, 2019

Come spend the day with me and my alien Buddies I'll show you Bigfoot and a real alien call Morgan at 702-374-3735 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 12, 2019

Twitter had opinions:

People used to make fun of me because my favorite player took steroids and took a homer off his dome but look at me now! MY favorite Bash Bro hangs with aliens. — Adam Biehler (@CenTexAg) February 12, 2019