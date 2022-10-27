Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and Bad Bunny Lead People’s Choice Nominations

Jordan Peele’s latest movie, Nope, scored the most nods in the People’s Choice Awards film categories with six. It was recognized as Movie of 2022 and Drama of 2022, while stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer snagged two nods apiece. Nope was followed by Bullet Train, Top Gun: Maverick and The Adam Project, all tying for five each.

On the TV side, This Is Us led with six nominations. Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy tied with four. But nobody scored more nominations than Bad Bunny, with seven nods: Male Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 (“Me Porto Bonito”) Album of 2022 (Un Verano Sin Ti), Latin Artist of 2022, Collaboration Song of 2022 (“Party,” Rauw Alejandro), Concert Tour of 2022 and Social Celebrity of 2022. Harry Styles scored six nominations (as both a music and movie star), and Lizzo earned five.

Winners will be announced live from Santa Monica on E! and NBC on December 9th. Voting is open through November 9th HERE.