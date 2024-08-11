Jordan Chiles Ordered To Return Bronze Medal To Romanian Gymnast In Score Reversal

Source: YouTube

In yet another devastating twist in the already emotional rollercoaster that was the women’s floor routine finals, Team USA’s Jordan Chiles has be ordered to return her bronze medal.

Her coach questioned the judges not giving her full credit for a move in her routine, which they conceded she completed and raised the difficulty score pushing her into third place over Romania’s Ana Barbosu. The move prompted Romania’s Prime Minister to threaten to boycott the closing ceremonies.

Now Olympic officials have concluded her score change happened 4 seconds after the one-minute deadline.