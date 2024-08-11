99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jordan Chiles Ordered To Return Bronze Medal To Romanian Gymnast In Score Reversal

August 11, 2024 7:40PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

In yet another devastating twist in the already emotional rollercoaster that was the women’s floor routine finals, Team USA’s Jordan Chiles has be ordered to return her bronze medal.

Her coach questioned the judges not giving her full credit for a move in her routine, which they conceded she completed and raised the difficulty score pushing her into third place over Romania’s Ana Barbosu. The move prompted Romania’s Prime Minister to threaten to boycott the closing ceremonies.

Now Olympic officials have concluded her score change happened 4 seconds after the one-minute deadline.

More about:
Ana Barbosu
bronze
Jordan Chiles
Olympic officials
Romania
score reversal

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Sweethearts Find Their Way Back To Each After 63 Years Apart
2

Man Missing For Two Weeks At Red River Gorge Found
3

Olympians Answer Your Wildest Questions
4

Shawn Mendes Announces 2024 Tour Dates and New Album
5

Hero Bus Driver Saves Toddler Wandering On Busy Street

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE