Jonas Brothers Will Play Their Entire Albums Over 5 Shows In NYC

February 27, 2023 8:38AM EST
The Jonas Brothers are doing a 5-show residency at New York’s Marquis Theater. The formula for the shows is playing each album in its entirety in succession March 14-18. Each show will feature one album starting with their first. The audience at the last show is getting to hear their new album, The Album, before it’s released May 12th. You did have to register as a Verified Fan on Ticketmaster to have a shot at these tickets…and of course, get yourself to NYC for the show.

They also have a Vegas residency and got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame January 30th.

