LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 01: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jonas Brothers will join ESPN’s first-round NFL draft coverage. They will appear with Rece Davis and College GameDay announcers Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard from Kansas City, on Thursday.

They are also slated to kick of the Today show’s Summer Concert Series May 12.