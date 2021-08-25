Jonas Brothers To Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Attend Concerts

Like many live events, the Jonas Brothers will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to attending their “Remember This Tour.”
The Jonas Brothers wrote on their official Instagram page, “We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we’re visiting. Thank you all for understanding. We want everyone to be protected and be able to enjoy these memories we’ve waited so long to make again.”
Riverbend released a statement saying, in part:
“Per the artist request, all attendees of the Jonas Brothers concert at Riverbend Music Center on September 21 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 OR have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours prior to entry to the event.”
The new requirement will go into effect on August 27th. Other acts like Maroon 5 and Garth Brooks will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test prior to attending their shows. Do you agree that proof of vaccination or testing negative for COVID is necessary to attend live events?