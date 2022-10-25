Jonas Brothers To Perform At Thanksgiving Day Game Halftime Show

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 01: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have announced that the Jonas Brothers are set to perform during the team’s Thanksgiving Day game halftime show.

The Jonas Brothers also posted the announcement on their socials with a photo of jerseys featuring “Jonas” and the numbers “11,” “24,” and “22.”

The brothers said, “We couldn’t be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show. We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long.”

This is the second time the Jonas Brothers will perform at the Cowboys halftime show. The first time was back in 2008.

Let’s go!