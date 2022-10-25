Jonas Brothers To Perform At Thanksgiving Day Game Halftime Show
The Dallas Cowboys have announced that the Jonas Brothers are set to perform during the team’s Thanksgiving Day game halftime show.
The Jonas Brothers also posted the announcement on their socials with a photo of jerseys featuring “Jonas” and the numbers “11,” “24,” and “22.”
View this post on Instagram
The brothers said, “We couldn’t be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show. We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long.”
This is the second time the Jonas Brothers will perform at the Cowboys halftime show. The first time was back in 2008.
Let’s go!