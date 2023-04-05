Jonas Brothers to Perform All 5 Albums at Yankee Stadium

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Jonas Brothers will perform five albums in a single night!

It’ll happen during a special one-night only concert at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 12th. The massive gig comes on the heels of Jonas Brothers’ recent Broadway residency, where they played each one of their albums — Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008), Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), Happiness Begins (2019) and their forthcoming LP The Album!

Jonas Brothers’ The Album is due out on May 12th. This weekend, the band will serve as musical guest on Saturday Night Live opposite host Molly Shannon.