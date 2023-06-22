Jonas Brothers Share Their Back To School Advice For Their Kids

Source: YouTube

In a new campaign with The Children’s Place (see video), the Jonas Brothers are offering advice to Kevin’s daughters about starting back to school and reminding them to dream big.

They gave an exclusive to People Magazine explaining that they weren’t pushing for perfection from their girls. Kevin has two girls, Valentina and Alena. Joe has Willa and her little sister (name unknown to us). Nick has little Malti.

Kevin’s advice:

Try to do your best. That’s all we can ask. We don’t ask for perfection, we just ask for them to try.

Joe says:

I want them to be themselves. I really don’t need them to think that their dad or their uncles are the coolest in the world. That’s not what it’s all about.

Nick added: