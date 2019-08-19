Jonas Brothers Let A Guy Propose On Stage In Raleigh
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)
Awww how sweet! Dylan proposed to his girlfriend Brittney at the Jonas Brothers’ show in Raleigh, NC over the weekend!
Brittney Overstreet stood in the spotlight at PNC Arena, still stunned and a little confused. She had been plucked from the audience to join the Jonas Brothers on stage at Wednesday night’s concert and had just hugged each of the three brothers.
But her boyfriend, Dylan Goyer, who had been standing with her in the pit, was nowhere to be found. Until he walked out on stage and asked her a VERY BIG QUESTION!
How in the world did he pull that off? Through persistence and some lucky connections, a plan started to form.