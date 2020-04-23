Jonas Brothers Have Something to Tell Us at 4pm

PLEASE TELL US IT IS A NEW ALBUM!!!! The Jonas Brothers apparently want to share something big with us at 4:00pm today!!!
There’s something we wanna talk to you about tomorrow. Does 4pm ET / 1pm PT work for you guys? We’ll be going live on Instagram Live, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch.
P.S. – There will be a Q&A during the livestream so if you have any questions leave them in the replies! pic.twitter.com/Ns6diqoKjB
— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 22, 2020
