Jonas Brothers Drop a Christmas Song “I Need You Christmas”
People need the spirit of Christmas more than ever in 2020, and the Jonas Brothers are bringing just that. Nick, Kevin, and Joe just dropped a brand new Christmas song “I Need You Christmas” that is simply beautiful.
The real question is, when are you going to put up your Christmas tree and cuddle up under the Christmas lights to this tune?
BTW…they seem to be good luck charms for athletes. For several years, “The Drake Curse” meant athletes who get too close to Drake or go to his shows have a bad season. Now Nick Jonas is pointing out “The Jonas Blessing.” His new video points out several cases where athletes who attend Jonas Brothers shows go on to become world champions in their sport.