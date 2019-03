NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Lincoln Center on September 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz)

The Jonas Brothers are in full comeback mode. They are shooting a new music video in Miami.

Pictures on social media show Joe, Nick, and Kevin dressed in pastels. It’s a very Miami Vice vibe.

This means more music is on the way!