Jonas Brothers And Coldplay With Be A Part Of NBC’s 4th Of July Special

Jun 29, 2021 @ 7:15am

NBC’s annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will be hosted this year by New Amsterdam‘s Ryan Eggold and Girls5eva star Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Performers include Blake Shelton, the Jonas Brothers, Reba McEntire, Coldplay, Black Pumas and OneRepublic.

 

It will air Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC, and again at 10 p.m. for an hour-long encore presentation.

For the first time in Macy’s Fireworks history, a drone light show will accompany the Jonas Brothers’ performance of their hit single “Leave Before You Love Me” with Marshmello. Exactly 350 drones will fly high above to honor Team USA as they prepare to depart for the Tokyo Olympics.

 

