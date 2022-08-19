Jon Gosselin Says Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin Is Taking Their Kids’ Money

Remember the hit reality show Jon and Kate Plus 8? Well the parents divorced years ago and it’s still not going well between them. Jon Gosselin says his ex-wife, Kate, stole $100,000 from their kids, but she says she just “borrowed” the money. The Sun got a hold of legal documents filed in 2019 , that reveals she admitted to making two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from two of her kids’ trusts. She claimed it was “to survive.” The money came from Hannah’s and Collin’s accounts and was needed she said to “meet her and the children’s expenses.” Among those needs was a $750,000 lakeside home in North Carolina she bought that year.

Jon says “It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong.” Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made. “You can’t just live off your kids’ money,” he added.

In the documents, Kate also claimed her 8 kids actually owe her money because she paid for their private school tuition out of her pocket.