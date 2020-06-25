JoJo Siwa Will Star In A Movie Produced By Will Smith
Dancer and singer Jojo Siwa will star in the movie adaptation of the book “Bounce,” produced by Will Smith (and James Lassiter).
It’s based on the book by Megan Shull, about a teenage girl who wishes she could trade her family for a new one on Christmas Eve. Her wish is granted and she finds herself “bouncing” into the lives of other girls and living Christmas Day on repeat — learning the value of family, finding your voice and the power of love.
A little background on JoJo…she got noticed on two seasons of “Dance Moms,” and her big break came with her debut single, “Boomerang.” She currently has 11.4 million YouTube subscribers. Her only other film credit is voicing a character in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” She also recently performed on “The Masked Singer” as the TRex. And she sells A TON of big bows.
