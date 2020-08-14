JoJo Fletcher Will Fill In For Chris Harrison On ‘The Bachelorette’ While He Quarantines For Travel
JoJo Fletcher will replace Chris Harrison for two-weeks as the host of “The Bachelorette” because Harrison is in quarantine for 14-days.
The host was unable to return to set at the La Quinta Resort & Club in California after he dropped his son off at college in Texas. Sources say the moment he got back, he was told he could not set foot back on the set until he went through another 14-day quarantine.
The sources also say he’s not happy they were going to make him quarantine for two-weeks without working.
But his self-isolation may be shorter than expected… the sources say that they’re discussing different options and will reconvene after his COVID-19 test results.