Johnny Knoxville And Steve-O End Up In The Hospital Days Into Filming ‘Jackass 4’

Dec 17, 2020 @ 10:24am

Well that’s not a great start!

Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O were reportedly jumping on a full speed treadmill while carrying “band equipment”, including a tuba, when they got hurt. Their injuries aren’t serious and they are expected to be back on set soon.

The fourth Jackass film was originally due to be released in cinemas next March, but has been pushed back until 2 July 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE HERE

