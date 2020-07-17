Johnny Depp’s Security And Exes Defend Him In Court Saying Amber Heard Was The Aggressor
Johnny Depp’s security chief appeared in court yesterday and testified that Amber Heard abused Depp, as opposed to the other way around.
Depp is suing News Group Newspapers over a 2018 article in The Sun that called him a “wife-beater.”
Sean Bett, a former Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who’s worked for Depp for a decade, said, “Heard was verbally and physically abusive.” He’d seen Heard “throwing bottles, glasses and other objects” at Depp. She “often behaved in this way when she had been drinking.” Depp would typically “remove himself from the situation” and never responded in kind.
Bett submitted a 2015 photo showing Depp with a bruised cheek. The Sun’s lawyer admitted Heard caused it, but said she only “punched Mr. Depp in defense of her sister.”
When Bett noted he’d never seen any bruises on Heard, The Sun’s attorney suggested he was lying to cover for his boss.
Bett said: ”Ma’am you can call me a liar 100 times. I’m not a liar.”
He also had his exes come to his defense with powerful statements.
Depp’s ex-fiancée Winona Ryder, 48, and Vanessa Paradis — the 47-year-old mother of his two children, both gave full statements saying Johnny was never abusive to them in their combined 18 years of being with him.
They said, given their long history with Depp, they were shocked at the abuse allegations made by their ex’s former wife, Amber Heard.
Ryder’s statement:
“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen. I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting, knowing him as I do.”
Paradis wrote:
“I have known Johnny for more than 25 years. We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together. Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father. I am aware of the allegations which Amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny of for more than four years now. This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me.”
A spokeswoman for Amber Heard responded to the letters, saying: “We are glad they did not have the same experience as Ms. Heard. However, one woman’s experience does not determine the experience of another woman.”