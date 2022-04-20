Johnny Depp Takes The Stand In His Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million over an Op-Ed she wrote in 2019 accusing him of domestic abuse. Their therapist testified that the relationship was toxic and there was abusive behavior on both sides. Now Johnny took the stand to tell his side of the story, covering their tumultuous marriage and his relationship with her family.
“My goal is the truth,” he said. “One day you’re Cinderella and then in zero point six seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that and neither did my children. “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” he continued.
He is expected to take the stand again today and talk more about his relationship with Heard.
