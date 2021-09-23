Johnny Depp Takes A Stand Against Cancel Culture

Johnny Depp spoke out candidly against cancel culture during a press conference ahead of receiving the honorary Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Film Festival, via Deadline.
“It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air,” he said.
“It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe. It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Children have suffered from various types of unpleasantries. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.”
He went on to say: “It doesn’t matter if a judgement, per se, has taken some artistic license. When there’s an injustice, whether it’s against you or someone you love, or someone you believe in – stand up, don’t sit down. ‘Cause they need you.” He later said he was “worried” that his presence at the festival “would offend people” and that he “didn’t want to offend anyone,” and thanked organizers for their “undying support” and for “not buying what has been, for far too long, some notion of me that doesn’t exist.”
“I haven’t done anything, I just make movies,” he went on to say.
