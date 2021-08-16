Johnny Depp Says Hollywood Is Boycotting Him

Johnny Depp is speaking out for the first time since losing his libel case. As a refresher, he tried to sue The Sun newspaper for branding him as a “wife beater” for allegedly attacking ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage from 2015 to 2017. He ended up losing the lawsuit.
In a new interview, Johnny shared his thoughts on why his latest movie Minamata has not yet been released in the United States. In the movie, Johnny plays W Eugene Smith, the photographer who helped expose the mercury poisoning scandal in the Japanese town, Minamata. Minamata was just recently released in the U.K., but as of right now, MGM has not set a release date for the movie in the U.S. Director Andrew Levitas has claimed that MGM is “burying” the movie because of Johnny‘s legal matters.
He says “…For Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?” “But, you know, I’m moving towards where I need to go to make all that… To bring things to light.”
