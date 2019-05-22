Johnny Depp Says Amber Heard Painted On Bruises To Smear Him

Johnny Depp is still clapping back at stories of abuse from ex-wife Amber Heard, saying she painted on bruises she says he gave her.

Depp not only denied the allegations, but claimed SHE was the one that carried out “innumerable acts of domestic violence” against him, and faked evidence to back up her story. Heard’s lawyer calls it a desperate attempt to save his career.

In the new declaration, Depp attempts to refute each incident detailed by Heard accusing him of violence. He states, “After years of asserting my innocence, I am finally in a position to prove it by dismantling each element of her hoax.” He said the final straw in the relationship came in April of 2016, when one of her friends left feces in his bed the morning after another alleged violent domestic incident.

