Johnny Depp Is Selling More Art…And It’s Really Good
March 7, 2023 7:05AM EST
Johnny Depp has made some serious money selling his art in the past, and he’s now selling a set of 4 paintings called the “Friends & Heroes II” collection. There are four separate paintings of musician Bob Marley, the late actors Heath Ledger and River Phoenix and writer Hunter S. Thompson. Castle Fine Art is selling the collection.
This shows a little of his process…
On Monday, Castle Fine Art’s website indicated they’re already out of stock of all prints of the individual portraits, which sold for around $4,523.02 each.
More about: