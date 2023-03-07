Johnny Depp Is Selling More Art…And It’s Really Good

Johnny Depp has made some serious money selling his art in the past, and he’s now selling a set of 4 paintings called the “Friends & Heroes II” collection. There are four separate paintings of musician Bob Marley, the late actors Heath Ledger and River Phoenix and writer Hunter S. Thompson. Castle Fine Art is selling the collection.

It’s here! #JohnnyDepp’s ‘Friends & Heroes II’ collection is officially available at Castle Fine Art. pic.twitter.com/mZ32EggHNs — Castle Fine Art (@castlegalleries) February 23, 2023

This shows a little of his process…

Johnny Depp about his New art collection Friends and Heroes. pic.twitter.com/ODnp8QV5af — dani. (@daniisacs) February 23, 2023

On Monday, Castle Fine Art’s website indicated they’re already out of stock of all prints of the individual portraits, which sold for around $4,523.02 each.

