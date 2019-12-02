Johnny Depp Is Producing A Michael Jackson Musical From The Perspective Of His Iconic Glove
Yep…you read that right. If Michael Jackson’s iconic blinged glove could talk…
An upcoming “unauthorized” musical will focus on Michael Jackson’s life story from the perspective of his iconic sequined glove. Johnny Depp is onboard to produce the stage show, which will debut on January 25th in Los Angeles. The title is long and epic… For The Love Of A Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About The Life of Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove.
It started as a more conventional biopic before the sexual abuse allegations against Jackson changed the focus. “I’m known for writing a lot of biopics. A major TV network wanted me to write a [Jackson] movie … but the question came up [about] how to deal with the child abuse allegations,” writer Julien Nitzberg said. “I said, how’s this? Everything MJ has been accused of has actually been caused by his glove, which is actually an alien from outer space [and] feeds on virgin boy blood.”
After the biopic plans collapsed, Nitzberg made his offbeat idea into a musical and convinced Johnny Depp to produce it. Should be interesting.
The glove, by the way, was put up for auction last year.
MORE HERE