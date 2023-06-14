99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Johnny Depp Donates His $1 Million Settlement From Amber Heard

June 14, 2023 8:09AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Amber Heard finally paid out the $1 million settlement money to Johnny Depp from their defamation case last year, and he has plans for the money. A source close to Depp says he’s dividing it among five charities with $200,000 going to each. The organizations are: Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and Amazonia Fund Alliance.

The jury ultimately sided with Depp last June in his dramatic $50 million defamation trial. It was all over Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she said she was a survivor of domestic abuse. She did name her ex-husband in the piece, he claims it cost him tens of millions of dollars in lost work.

More about:
Amber Heard
Charity
defamation lawsuit
donation
Johnny Depp
settlement

POPULAR POSTS

1

Louisville's D'Corey Johnson Shined on AGT
2

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"
3

This 7-Year-Old Perfectly Performs "Peaches" At His School Talent Show
4

Ed Sheeran Made Philly Cheesesteaks For Fans
5

This Guy Lost Weight Eating Nothing But McDonald's For 100 Days

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE