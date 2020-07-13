      Breaking News
John Travolta’s Wife, Kelly Preston, Gone At 57 From Breast Cancer

Jul 13, 2020 @ 6:31am

Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta has died at the age of 57. Preston died on Sunday morning after a long battle with breast cancer.

Travolta confirmed in an emotional post to Instagram writing:

 

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

A rep for the family explained,  “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.”

Preston is survived by her husband of 18 years, John Travolta, and their children — 20-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin. The couple’s son, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.

