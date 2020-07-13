John Travolta’s Wife, Kelly Preston, Gone At 57 From Breast Cancer
Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta has died at the age of 57. Preston died on Sunday morning after a long battle with breast cancer.
Travolta confirmed in an emotional post to Instagram writing:
A rep for the family explained, “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.”
Preston is survived by her husband of 18 years, John Travolta, and their children — 20-year-old daughter Ella and 9-year-old son Benjamin. The couple’s son, Jett, died in 2009 at the age of 16.