John Travolta Goes Viral For Another Mistake On Stage…And There’s A Louisville Connection

Aug 27, 2019 @ 6:26am
Taylor Swift arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Oh poor John Travolta. He does seem to have a little habit for making little mistakes on stage…

While presenting the award for Video of the Year, he tried to hand the Moon Man trophy to RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Jade Jolie (who performs at PLAY in Louisville).  With a slight look of confusion, she effortlessly shook it off, before giving Travolta a kind side-hug. Eventually, Taylor was rightly bestowed with the Moon Man, but it was too late. Travolta’s slip-up was noticed by thousands.

 

You might recall another fun moment was when he called Idina MenzelAdele Dazeem” in 2014. Yep, that’s right. Adele Dazeem.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
drag queen Jade Jolie John Travolta Louisville Play Taylor Swift Video of the Year VMA
