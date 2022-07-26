John Mayer Says He Only Acts In His Friends’ Movies

B. J. Novak has written, directs and stars in a new movie out this weekend in theaters called “Vengeance”…and you’ll see John Mayer in the opening scene. Mayer acts as “a parody” version of a rockstar and says the scene is, “a great moment between two guys that are smart but dumb.” Mayer joked, “The way we are talking it’s like we are only ever listening to ourselves talk.”
We painted the carpet red… red with VENGEANCE, y’all. 🤠
We chatted with the stars of #Vengeance at the premiere this evening and can't wait for Harkins guests to see this movie on Friday! After all, revenge is best served on the BIG screen. 🍿https://t.co/FQhkmki1Eb pic.twitter.com/8xAK9aCwhY
— Harkins Theatres (@HarkinsTheatres) July 26, 2022
So is this opening the door for more acting for Mayer? “I don’t really have a brain for acting. I like when my friends call me and say, ‘You wanna do stuff?'” “It happens just when friends go ‘Hey I have an idea for you,’ — I go ‘yeah, I’ll do it.'”