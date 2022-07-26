      Weather Alert

John Mayer Says He Only Acts In His Friends’ Movies

Jul 26, 2022 @ 7:15am

B. J. Novak has written, directs and stars in a new movie out this weekend in theaters called “Vengeance”…and you’ll see John Mayer in the opening scene.  Mayer acts as “a parody” version of a rockstar and says the scene is, “a great moment between two guys that are smart but dumb.” Mayer joked, “The way we are talking it’s like we are only ever listening to ourselves talk.” 

So is this opening the door for more acting for Mayer?  “I don’t really have a brain for acting. I like when my friends call me and say, ‘You wanna do stuff?'” “It happens just when friends go ‘Hey I have an idea for you,’ — I go ‘yeah, I’ll do it.'” 

