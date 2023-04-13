John Mayer Reflects On An Old Song We All Tie To Taylor Swift

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: John Mayer performs at Madison Square Garden on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A TikTok of John Mayer on stage is making its way around the internet. He’s talking about the song “Paper Doll,” a song generally thought to be about his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Maybe you’ve heard of her.

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING:

He described it as something people thing sounds “pissed off” and that he isn’t about that kind of songwriting but admitted it might come off as “b****y.”

The hook of the song goes like this:

You’re like twenty-two girls in one

And none of them know what they’re runnin’ from

Was it just too far to fall?

For a little paper doll

Mind you, he released “Paper Doll” ten years ago in 2013, which was still three years after Taylor put out “Dear John.”

He’s gearing up for a new set of fall tour dates as we speak, so who’s to say he won’t divulge more insights on stage?