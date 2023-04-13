John Mayer Reflects On An Old Song We All Tie To Taylor Swift
A TikTok of John Mayer on stage is making its way around the internet. He’s talking about the song “Paper Doll,” a song generally thought to be about his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Maybe you’ve heard of her.
EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING:
@covidcovers John Mayer reflecting on his Paper Doll lyrics #johnmayer #johnmayersolotour #taylorswift #couldveshouldvewouldve #dearjohn #paperdoll ♬ original sound – Covidcovers
He described it as something people thing sounds “pissed off” and that he isn’t about that kind of songwriting but admitted it might come off as “b****y.”
The hook of the song goes like this:
You’re like twenty-two girls in oneAnd none of them know what they’re runnin’ from Was it just too far to fall? For a little paper doll
Mind you, he released “Paper Doll” ten years ago in 2013, which was still three years after Taylor put out “Dear John.”
He’s gearing up for a new set of fall tour dates as we speak, so who’s to say he won’t divulge more insights on stage?
Announcing new fall dates for the Solo tour.
Tickets on sale March 31 at 9 AM local time. An exclusive fan presale will be available starting March 29 at 9 AM local time. Sign up to access your unique presale code now at https://t.co/gtFjPxWnD8
UK & Europe dates coming soon. pic.twitter.com/07yW85SWpc
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) March 27, 2023