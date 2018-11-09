John Mayer Promises He’s Not A Jerk Anymore

John Mayer swears he has moved past his old reputation.

“Some people still say, ‘That guy’s a d—,'” he said in a new interview. “And I go, ‘Well, any of that data you’re working off of is really old.’ I mean, I can tell you for sure that I haven’t been a d— in many years. That’s a really outdated take.”

He said having limits changed the way he behaves.

“I probably had a run in my life where I wasn’t aware that there was anything I couldn’t have. And it made a monster out of me,” he said.

And there’s something very freeing about you can’t. He’s also ok with his legacy, “I would love to make music for the club…I make music for the omelette on the Sunday after the club, and I’ve got to be OK with that, and I am OK with that.”

