John Mayer Hilariously Roasts Billionaire Hanging On His Yacht During The Pandemic
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 25: John Mayer performs at Madison Square Garden on July 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
John Mayer saw an opportunity when over the weekend, billionaire media mogul David Geffen was roasted by the Internet for his insensitive post showing a drone shot of his huge yacht saying he was “isolating in the Grenadines, avoiding the virus.”
Considering millions are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that maybe kind of was a wee bit tone-deaf. And that’s where John Mayer comes in.
So John wrote a song and performed it on his Instagram Live show Current Mood …it’s called “Drone Shot of My Yacht.”
Lyrics go a little something like this:
“Drone shot of my yacht/it’s all I got/I’m alone on the water,” John sings. “Let me flex these specs/456 feet, six or seven decks/And I know y’all wanna stretch your necks to see what I got on it/But I don’t even give a heck/’Cause I got drone shot of my yacht.”
SEE THE VIDEO HERE