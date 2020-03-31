      Breaking News
John Mayer Hilariously Roasts Billionaire Hanging On His Yacht During The Pandemic

Mar 31, 2020 @ 6:59am
John Mayer saw an opportunity when over the weekend, billionaire media mogul David Geffen was roasted by the Internet for his insensitive post showing a drone shot of his huge yacht saying he was “isolating in the Grenadines, avoiding the virus.”

Considering millions are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that maybe kind of was a wee bit tone-deaf.  And that’s where John Mayer comes in.

So John wrote a song and performed it on his Instagram Live show Current Mood …it’s called “Drone Shot of My Yacht.”

Lyrics go a little something like this:

“Drone shot of my yacht/it’s all I got/I’m alone on the water,” John sings. “Let me flex these specs/456 feet, six or seven decks/And I know y’all wanna stretch your necks to see what I got on it/But I don’t even give a heck/’Cause I got drone shot of my yacht.”

 

SEE THE VIDEO HERE

