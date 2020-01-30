Chrissy & John Say Multiracial Family is a ‘Blessing’
Singer John Legend and his hilarious tv personality wife Chrissy Teigen have a beautiful picture-perfect family. Together they’ve got two kids, Luna, a 3-year-old daughter, and 1-year-old son Miles. The beautiful couple seem to be doing the whole parenthood thing right and appreciating the beauty of raising their kids in a multiracial family. Legend talked to People about his interracial family and why Chrissy and he consider it to be a huge plus for the kids to grow up surrounded by so much diversity.
Legend describes his family’s diverse mix of cultures as “a blessing” and admits that they’re always learning. “We have different experiences. We laugh at each other. The food has been better because we’re able to merge our taste and our different upbringings and what we grew up eating. We learn from each other and we love the things that are different about each other. That’s been actually fun for us.”
When asked by People magazine if there are any challenges to raising a family with such background, the singer replied “I don’t think there were a lot of issues around it. A lot of it has been a blessing.” Going on to say; “it’ll be interesting for them because they’ll have a lot of different experiences they can draw from and learn from. We’re growing towards a society that respects and values it and doesn’t look down on it all.”
When it comes to the in-laws, The Teigen Legends have a set-up that every married couple should aspire to have. (as well as a pretty cool name combo) “They really get along,” he says of his parents and Teigen’s. “Chrissy’s dad is white, her mother is Thai, both my parents are black and from Ohio…” Legend says that the “cultural mix” is a great experience for his children to have as they learn to love within the bounds of diversity.
“I feel like [my family is] accepting of each other, they love each other and we all learn from each other,” Legend concluded.
Were you raised in a multiracial family? If so, how was it for you?