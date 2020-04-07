      Breaking News
John Legend says ‘Do Not Go To Church!’

Apr 7, 2020 @ 4:22pm

Church folk, John Legend’s got a message for ya: “do not go to church!” Legend shared an article with his post for “anyone even thinking, contemplating or imagining going to church on Easter Sunday.”

The L.A. Times article featured a church infecting dozens of members and losing two due to Coronavirus after opting to have choir practice instead of staying socially distant.

He even﻿ called out those church leaders who are ignoring public health and safety orders and telling their congregations that not gathering for church shows a lack of faith saying “Don’t let these pastors kill your auntie or grandparent!”

