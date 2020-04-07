John Legend says ‘Do Not Go To Church!’
Church folk, John Legend’s got a message for ya: “do not go to church!” Legend shared an article with his post for “anyone even thinking, contemplating or imagining going to church on Easter Sunday.”
The L.A. Times article featured a church infecting dozens of members and losing two due to Coronavirus after opting to have choir practice instead of staying socially distant.
He even called out those church leaders who are ignoring public health and safety orders and telling their congregations that not gathering for church shows a lack of faith saying “Don’t let these pastors kill your auntie or grandparent!”