John Legend Says Chrissy Teigen Made Him Stop Cheating
John Legend is admitting he was a big womanizer before he met wife Chrissy Teigen.
he said, “I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it. I definitely was dishonest and selfish.”
Legend admitted that his behavior was problematic, explaining how he avoided confronting the reality of his actions by “keeping my relationship ill-defined” even when he notes “it was really cheating.”
He said that all changed when he met Teigen. He said, “At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest. You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person. At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn’t gonna mess with somebody else anymore.”
Legend later joked, “Chrissy has 12 million Twitter followers. If I were to do anything, it would be career suicide.”