John Legend Joins ‘The Voice and Chrissy Teigen Launches Her Own Target Line

Listen, I know that’s a lot to take in. One of the ultimate #RelationshipGoals in Hollywood, the power couple the is John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, just took it up a notch!

First, John Legend (Mr. EGOT) is officially a judge for NBC’s ‘The Voice’ for Season 16!

Second, John Legend’s amazing wife, Chrissy Teigen, has launched her very own line exclusive to Target! Launching September 30th, it’s her own line of kitchen and cookware as part of her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection.

The line of goods provides beginner and expert chefs alike the must-have kitchenware Chrissy recommends for all your cooking needs, like cast-iron Dutch ovens, cutlery and so much more.

