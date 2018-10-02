John Legend is Celebrating Christmas in October with New Album

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 21: (L-R) Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone Stephens and John Legend attend John Legend's launch of his new rose wine brand, LVE, during an intimate Airbnb Concert on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Airbnb)

John Legend is celebrating Christmas in October with the announcement of his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, on Monday morning on Twitter!

In the video he posted on Twitter. He shared a sneak peak of one of the six songs from the album, “Bring Me Love,” as well as a cute family photo shoot with his wife Chrissy Teigan, his daughter Luna, and himself.

This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas! I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour! Sign up for pre-sale TODAY only and pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10AM local time. Full dates & sign up for pre-sale on https://t.co/MZfQeI5fx4 pic.twitter.com/WUtaF9eoyd — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2018

The album will be released on October 26th, so we will have PLENTY of time to get into the Holiday spirit. The album also is going to include eight classic Christmas songs including “Silver Bells,” “Christmas Time is Here,” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).”

His wife Chrissy Teigan even posted a video of him in July working on this album. This man is DEDICATED. #NEVERTOOEARLYFORCHRISTMAS