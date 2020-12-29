      Weather Alert

John Legend Celebrates 42nd Birthday With Math Competition Hosted by Chrissy Teigen

Dec 29, 2020 @ 7:06am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: (L-R) John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

First, happy belated birthday to John Legend. Second, Chrissy Teigen knows how to throw a birthday party! In honor of John’s love for math, yes math, Chrissy created the “Math-Off” game show right from their house for John and his friend complete with tons of 6th grade level math, flashing lights, festive signs, and of course, epic outfits for both John and her!

Who knows, maybe Chrissy and John will make this their next TV hosting gig!

