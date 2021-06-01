      Weather Alert

John Krasinski Reacts After Amy Schumer Jokes His Marriage to Emily Blunt Is a Publicity Stunt

Jun 1, 2021 @ 8:14am

Amy Schumer spent the holiday weekend taking in the blockbuster hit, “A Quiet Place II” which stars John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt.

Schumer gave her review and joked about Krasinski and Blunt’s marriage with a post to social media that read: “I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater!!” she added, “And although I’ve said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend.”

John responded to Amy’s post writing, “Thank you Amy!… for blowing up our whole marriage spot.”

TAGS
A Quiet Place a quiet place ll Amy Schumer Emily Blunt john krasinki
POPULAR POSTS
Clarksville Community Schools Elementary Kids Sing "We Are The World"
We Have All Been Putting Trash Bags In The Can The Wrong Way
Missed Connections: Bon Jovi and The Horse Whisperer
Fisherman Reunited With Girl They Saved 35 Years Ago
You Laugh You Lose: The One With The Stunt Joke Teller
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On