John Krasinski Reacts After Amy Schumer Jokes His Marriage to Emily Blunt Is a Publicity Stunt

Amy Schumer spent the holiday weekend taking in the blockbuster hit, “A Quiet Place II” which stars John Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt.
Schumer gave her review and joked about Krasinski and Blunt’s marriage with a post to social media that read: “I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater!!” she added, “And although I’ve said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend.”
John responded to Amy’s post writing, “Thank you Amy!… for blowing up our whole marriage spot.”
