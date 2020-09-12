      Breaking News
John Cena Set To Host ‘Wipeout’ On TBS

Sep 12, 2020 @ 6:00am
NEW YORK - JUNE 12: WWE Superstar John Cena attends the announcement of the First McMahon Million Dollar Mania Winners at the Hard Rock Cafe June 12, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Will Ragozzino/Getty Images)

‘Wipeout’ is coming back to TV on TBS with John Cena as host! He’ll be joined by Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek and we’re excited!!!

They will change it up a bit with new format twists. Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to further challenge, and wear out, the stamina of the competitors. And YES…the Big Balls will be back!

 

