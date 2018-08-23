John Cena Is Producing A New Prank Show Involving Hypnosis

John Cena arrives at the LA Premiere of "Ferdinand" at the 20th Century Fox Studio Lot on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

John Cena is executive producing a new prank show and it looks pretty funny.

It’s called “Double Take” and you can see on Facebook Watch. It stars “celebrity hynotists” Chris Jones. Each 12 to 15-minute episode features Jones conspiring with a different celebrity to give one fan the surprise of a lifetime: meeting and interacting with their idol in a range of everyday circumstances, though – under hypnosis – unable to recognize them.

Cena will be one of the celebrities featured. It premieres on Sept. 5.

MORE HERE