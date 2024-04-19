John Calipari Hires Kenny Payne As Associate Head Coach

Source: YouTube

Reunited! The Arkansas men’s basketball team announced on social media that former UofL head coach Kenny Payne will be joining former UK coach John Calipari’s staff as associate head coach.

Nearly 20 years of coaching experience on the collegiate and professional levels. Let’s welcome associate head coach @coachkennypayne 🐗 pic.twitter.com/9aDbrwEkHH — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) April 18, 2024

The hire reunites the pair after Payne served under Calipari’s staff for a decade, first as an assistant and then as associate head coach.