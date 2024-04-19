99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

John Calipari Hires Kenny Payne As Associate Head Coach

April 19, 2024 8:25AM EDT
Reunited! The Arkansas men’s basketball team announced on social media that former UofL head coach Kenny Payne will be joining former UK coach John Calipari’s staff as associate head coach.

 

The hire reunites the pair after Payne served under Calipari’s staff for a decade, first as an assistant and then as associate head coach.

