John Asher Makes a Final Trip Around the 1 1/4 Churchill Downs Track

John Asher, racing icon and face of Churchill Downs, is being laid to rest this week after suddenly passing away August 27th.

Churchill Downs prepared an amazing tribute this morning prior to the visitation happening later today. John’s hearse, led by horses, took one final trip around the 1 1/4 mile track.

As he rounded the final turn, Steve Buttleman played “My Old Kentucky Home” on the bugle. This may be one of the most touching things I’ve ever seen as I wept at my desk.

Rest in peace John. Sending love and hugs to your family.



