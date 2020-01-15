      Weather Alert

Joey Fatone Reveals An Interesting Sound That Is Hidden In An ‘NSync Song

Jan 15, 2020 @ 9:35am

So Joey Fatone dropped a little nugget during a recent interview about a hidden gem in the ‘NSync track “Space Cowboy”…

his fart ended up in the song! LOL

 “I can’t believe I’m telling this… I was in the booth, “We were getting ready to sing one part, and I decided to rip a fart in the studio. So they decided to take it and sample the noise of the fart, and if you listen very carefully, it happens very quickly; it’s on an offbeat of the beginning in ‘Space Cowboy’ … Very quietly, you will hear [makes small fart noise]. And ladies and gentlemen, that’s my ass,” he laughs. 

 

 

