Joe Pesci Signs On To Play Pete Davidson’s Grandpa In “Bupkis”

August 26, 2022 9:13AM EDT
Goodfellas star Joe Pesci has signed on to play Pete Davidson’s grandpa in the new comedy series on Peacock called BupkisSopranos star Edie Falco is playing Davidson’s mom.

The half-hour live-action comedy is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete’s life that “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

In May, Davidson left SNL after seven years, in a mass exodus that also included Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney. Pesci won an Oscar for his role in Goodfellas, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Raging Bull, and was nominated again in 2020 for The Irishman. This is his first project since then.

